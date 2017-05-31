Posted byon
The Justin Bieber curse isn’t as strong as the Kardashian Curse, but it’s up there.
Bieber is the definition of a bandwagon fan, and has been seen wearing many different jerseys for NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB teams. It’s hard to discern if Bieber is committed enough to be a fan of, well, anything, and seems more likely that he just jumps on board when a team he likely watched once or twice experiences some success.
The Penguins won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, and that was enough to turn the pop singer into a diehard fan, because of course.
So Bieber is rolling with the Eminem look now, it seems.
Anyway, sorry Penguins fans, this doesn’t project well for you all in Game 2 or for the rest of the series.