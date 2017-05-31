Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Justin Bieber seen wearing Penguins jersey, and Predators fans should be thrilled
Posted by on May 31, 2017

The Justin Bieber curse isn’t as strong as the Kardashian Curse, but it’s up there.

Bieber is the definition of a bandwagon fan, and has been seen wearing many different jerseys for NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB teams. It’s hard to discern if Bieber is committed enough to be a fan of, well, anything, and seems more likely that he just jumps on board when a team he likely watched once or twice experiences some success.

The Penguins won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, and that was enough to turn the pop singer into a diehard fan, because of course.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

So Bieber is rolling with the Eminem look now, it seems.

Anyway, sorry Penguins fans, this doesn’t project well for you all in Game 2 or for the rest of the series.

Partnered Stories