Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman came through with a momentum-changing play in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, and he picked a funny way to celebrate it afterwards.

It happened in the third quarter of the game, after the Seahawks offense could only muster nine yards on their first drive of the second half. The Cowboys were looking to add to their 9-7 lead, but Coleman had other plans. He read Dak Prescott’s eyes perfectly on a second-down play, picked off an errant pass and returned it 30 yards for the touchdown.

Coleman celebrated by jumping into the Salvation Army kettle located in the back of the end zone, just like Ezekiel Elliott did roughly one year ago.

A pick-6 AND a leap into the Salvation Army pot for the Seahawks! #SEAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/P3CYb74fb0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 24, 2017

The Seahawks cornerback was hit with a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct for his celebration, but he didn’t seem to care all that much.