With Justin Verlander on the mound for the Astros in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, it made sense that another famous Justin was watching in the stands at Dodger Stadium.

Justin Timberlake was shown on the videoboard at one point during the game, and he was seen pointing to his Dodgers cap, seated alongside wife Jessica Biel.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are at Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/lSmT0OSc9P — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 26, 2017

It looked like the two were having a lot of fun in the stands, judging by their facial expressions. And that’s understandable, given how entertaining the Dodgers have been this season.