Watch Justin Tucker somehow kick 75-yard field goal in Pro Bowl practice
Posted by on January 26, 2017

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is the best at his position in the NFL, and it’s not even close. Tucker drains 50+ yard field goals like their extra points, and rarely misses a kick. He even had a streak of 35 consecutive successful field-goal attempts earlier this season.

Tucker was messing around at a Pro Bowl practice on Wednesday, and he made a kick from a distance that was further than most quarterbacks can throw it.

Here he is casually draining a 75-yard field goal.

That is absolutely ridiculous.

 