Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is the best at his position in the NFL, and it’s not even close. Tucker drains 50+ yard field goals like their extra points, and rarely misses a kick. He even had a streak of 35 consecutive successful field-goal attempts earlier this season.

Tucker was messing around at a Pro Bowl practice on Wednesday, and he made a kick from a distance that was further than most quarterbacks can throw it.

Here he is casually draining a 75-yard field goal.

From 75 in sunny Orlando! Shoutout to #RavensFlock!! pic.twitter.com/QYaxVw7FML — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) January 25, 2017

That is absolutely ridiculous.