Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is the best at his position in the NFL, and it’s not even close. Tucker drains 50+ yard field goals like their extra points, and rarely misses a kick. He even had a streak of 35 consecutive successful field-goal attempts earlier this season.
Tucker was messing around at a Pro Bowl practice on Wednesday, and he made a kick from a distance that was further than most quarterbacks can throw it.
Here he is casually draining a 75-yard field goal.
That is absolutely ridiculous.