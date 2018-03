The last 12 months have been pretty great for Justin Verlander.

He’s married supermodel Kate Upton, won a World Series and he also recently purchased a famous vehicle that many would dream of owning.

Verlander bought the Shelby Mustang GT500 from the hit movie “Gone in 60 seconds,” and yeah, it’s pretty sick. Check it out in the photo below, and it’ll be clear why it costs a hefty $200,000.

Fusion Motor Co. remade the 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 made famous in the 2000 movie “Gone In 60 Seconds.” Its newest owner is @JustinVerlander. Base model starts at $190,000 (📷 by @HannahElliott) pic.twitter.com/PriMx2lfUi — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 2, 2018

If anyone sees that car cruising around the Detroit area, they’ll now know who’s driving it.