Posted byon
With a 10-26 record, the Miami Heat have had a nightmare season, and it looks like it just got worse.
Justise Winslow, one of the only bright spots on the team, is expected to miss the rest of the season. Winslow suffered a torn labrum in Saturday’s loss to the Celtics, and the team downplayed the extent of it. Now we know how bad it is.
It’s not a huge loss production-wise, as Winslow as averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. But in a throwaway season, you’d ideally like to get the second-year player as many reps as possible.
As it stands right now, the Heat don’t really know what they have in the young player. The skill set is there, but so far, he’s been a disappointment on the court.