With a 10-26 record, the Miami Heat have had a nightmare season, and it looks like it just got worse.

Justise Winslow, one of the only bright spots on the team, is expected to miss the rest of the season. Winslow suffered a torn labrum in Saturday’s loss to the Celtics, and the team downplayed the extent of it. Now we know how bad it is.

Justise Winslow will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder & is likely out for the remainder of the season. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 5, 2017

Spo on Winslow: "I really feel for him because I know how much time he put in this summer. He's put in as much time as anybody." — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 5, 2017

Spo (cont'd): "I know how much it means for him to be here (with his team) and be able to make an impact." — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 5, 2017

It’s not a huge loss production-wise, as Winslow as averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. But in a throwaway season, you’d ideally like to get the second-year player as many reps as possible.

As it stands right now, the Heat don’t really know what they have in the young player. The skill set is there, but so far, he’s been a disappointment on the court.