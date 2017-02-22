Two of the best clubs in their respective leagues are set to square off in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League match, as Juventus prepare to take on FC Porto at the Estadio do Dragao.

Both of these teams enter Wednesday’s match in red-hot form, as Juventus has won its last seven matches, while Porto is riding a six-game winning streak of its own. Unfortunately for these two clubs, something has to give, as there can only be one winner.

Juventus is the class of Italian football, and has won the Serie A the last five times. They’re on pace to do the same this year as well, with a 21-0-4 record and 63 points, seven ahead of second-place Roma. Porto is right in the thick of things in the Primeira Liga, trailing first-place Benfica by just one point with 53.

As far as player availability goes, Juventus center-back Leonardo Bonucci will miss the match after arguing with coach Massimiliano Allegri during their 4-1 win over Palermo on Sunday. The two were seen cursing at one another, and Bonucci will have to watch Wednesday’s match from the stands. Also, Giorgio Chiellini will likely miss the match with a thigh injury. Midfielder Miralem Pjanic is 50-50, as he is currently being evaluated to see if he is match fit. Porto is fully healthy, something that is certainly on their side heading into the big game.

Here is all the information you’ll need to watch these two battle it out on the pitch:

Match Date: Wednesday, Feb. 22

Kickoff Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT

Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2, BT Sport 3

Watch Online via Live Stream: Fox Soccer 2Go, BT Sport

As we previously mentioned, both of these sides are playing extremely well heading into the CL match. Here are their past five results, respectively:

Porto will need to salvage at least one point in this match, if not three, as Juventus is extremely difficult to beat at home. The two teams will meet again at Juventus Stadium on March 14.