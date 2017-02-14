There goes Dick Vitale again.

That’s what it seemed like when Vitale was moaning about Kansas fans leaving early Monday night when the No. 3 Jayhawks trailed No. 9 West Virginia 64-50 at Allen Fieldhouse with 2:43 left in the game.

rpmsports18: They're heading to the exits early at The Fog ESPN SportsCenter https://t.co/t9tYVEEqSg pic.twitter.com/G0Gs0B58dG — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 14, 2017

Vitale sounded like a crazy old man. No way Kansas was going to come back.

Except that they did, winning the game 84-80 in overtime.

Frank Mason III made two free throws. West Virginia’s Tarik Phillip missed the front end of a one-and-one. Mason hit a 3-pointer to make it 64-55 with 2:21 left, and the comeback was on.

Vitale even piled on the fair-weather Kansas fans when Devonte’ Graham’s 3 pulled the Jayhawks to within 71-69 with 36 seconds left.

mattclapp: Dickie V still at it about the KU fans leaving early lol ESPN SportsCenter https://t.co/njzViysUgI pic.twitter.com/MnZl6NqSH5 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 14, 2017

It turns out that this time, Vitale wasn’t just bowing down to one of college basketball’s storied programs. He knew it was a bad idea to leave this game early.

Maybe Vitale knows a little something about college basketball.

[The Sporting News]