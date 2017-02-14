Quantcast
Kansas fans who left early should have listened to Dick Vitale
February 14, 2017

There goes Dick Vitale again.

That’s what it seemed like when Vitale was moaning about Kansas fans leaving early Monday night when the No. 3 Jayhawks trailed No. 9 West Virginia 64-50 at Allen Fieldhouse with 2:43 left in the game.

Vitale sounded like a crazy old man. No way Kansas was going to come back.

Except that they did, winning the game 84-80 in overtime.

Frank Mason III made two free throws. West Virginia’s Tarik Phillip missed the front end of a one-and-one. Mason hit a 3-pointer to make it 64-55 with 2:21 left, and the comeback was on.

Vitale even piled on the fair-weather Kansas fans when Devonte’ Graham’s 3 pulled the Jayhawks to within 71-69 with 36 seconds left.

It turns out that this time, Vitale wasn’t just bowing down to one of college basketball’s storied programs. He knew it was a bad idea to leave this game early.

Maybe Vitale knows a little something about college basketball.

