Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has rubbed a lot of opposing players the wrong way as far as his on-field behavior goes, and that came back to bite him before Saturday’s game against Kansas kicked off.

Mayfield went out to midfield for the coin toss, and reached out to the Kansas players to shake their hands, which is how things normally go. However, there was no reciprocation, as the Jayhawks stood and looked at Mayfield’s outstretched hand, without reciprocating.

The Oklahoma quarterback looked surprised that his opponent snubbed him on the handshake attempt.

So, Mayfield and a Kansas player went helmet to helmet after the coin toss. A ref had to run in from the sideline to separate them. And no, I'm not kidding about this. — Jenni Carlson (@JenniCarlson_OK) November 18, 2017

That seemed to fire Mayfield and the Sooners up, as they jumped out to a 21-3 lead at the half.