Rap mogul 2 Chainz will soon kick off his tour in Los Angeles on July 9, but he and Kanye West found some time to play ball with some members of the UCLA basketball program, and some others affiliated with the university.

Young LiAngelo Ball was there for the action, apparently — and the good news is that his father, LaVar, was not. We know this because they all posed for a picture before hitting the court.

Check out the cheesy grin on Kanye’s face in this photo.

Thank you @uclambb for letting me and Ye ball out at the court today A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 3, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Why Yeezy was there was unclear, but he seemed to be excited about it, given how hard he was smiling.