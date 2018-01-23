Karl-Anthony Towns, in just his third season in the league, has already emerged as one of the most dominant big men in the game today.

He hadn’t received All-Star honors, though — up until Tuesday, that is.

Towns was chosen for the All-Star game, and his family was clearly elated about the big news. Check out the reaction of Towns’ mother and father, as well as his girlfriend, when it was announced that the Timberwolves big man will be invited to play in the Feb. 18 exhibition game at Staples Center.

The moment KAT's mom, dad and girlfriend found out he made his first All-Star game 🙏 (via kawa_xo/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/aBKpY4NZjd — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 24, 2018

KAT, along with Jimmy Butler, will be the first Timberwolves’ first All-Stars since Kevin Love in 2014.