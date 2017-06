Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns handles the ball better than virtually any other big men in the league, and it’s not even close.

Towns — like Kevin Durant — can play any position on the floor, including the point. Here he is doing just that in a pickup game, showing off his sick handles by going behind his back and between his legs multiple times.

Karl-Anthony Towns putting in the work this offseason 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZfjztpJ8lk — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) June 10, 2017

KAT’s skill set is unreal.