Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is no stranger to fouls, as he ranks in the top-five in the NBA for total fouls committed. Still, KAT had never been ejected from a game — until Friday, that is.

Towns must have caught the officials on a bad night, because the reason for his ejection was downright ridiculous.

KAT appeared to get fouled on a shot attempt late in the second quarter, and he let a referee know about it. He was hit with a technical for arguing, and it was expected that would be the end of it. Towns kept talking, though, and for some reason, the official hit him with a second technical foul.

2 quick techs and Karl-Anthony Towns has been ejected (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/EeAa9oIzLz — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 3, 2018

Pretty sure Kane Fitzgerald just ejected Karl Anthony Towns for yelling, "Damn where's the foul call?" — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 3, 2018

The pettiness from officials this season has truly reached an all-time high, and relations between them and players are not very good right now. Something’s gotta give, or the tension will only get worse.

As it relates to this play in question, though, it resulted in KAT’s first career ejection, and it sure didn’t look like he deserved it.