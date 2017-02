Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns doesn’t realize his own strength sometimes.

KAT was pumped up at the end of a play in Tuesday night’s game against the Cavs, and he high-fived Ricky Rubio to celebrate.

The problem was that he slapped his teammate’s hand so hard that it stung. Rubio actually grimaced.

O Rubio sentiu a raiva do Towns literalmente.#NBAnoSporTV pic.twitter.com/HeEgjXs2Bc — NBA do Povo (@NBAdopovo) February 15, 2017

The Wolves need Rubio healthy, as they’re currently shopping him, and he could be moved soon.