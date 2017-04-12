Posted byon
It’s good to be one of the best young big men in the NBA, as Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has learned.
KAT has really shined during his breakout season, after garnering Rookie of the Year award honors last year. He’s continued to develop, and has performed well against some of the best defensive centers in the league, rarely being kept at bay. Towns consistently records double-doubles and is a constant force to be reckoned with.
And he’s scoring off the court as well.
Towns announced he’s been dating fitness model Kawahine Andrade, and her Instagram shows he’s a pretty lucky guy, because yeah.
Here’s how we know they’re dating.
And here are some photos of Andrade.
KAT is winning both on and off the court.