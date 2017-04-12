It’s good to be one of the best young big men in the NBA, as Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has learned.

KAT has really shined during his breakout season, after garnering Rookie of the Year award honors last year. He’s continued to develop, and has performed well against some of the best defensive centers in the league, rarely being kept at bay. Towns consistently records double-doubles and is a constant force to be reckoned with.

And he’s scoring off the court as well.

Towns announced he’s been dating fitness model Kawahine Andrade, and her Instagram shows he’s a pretty lucky guy, because yeah.

Here’s how we know they’re dating.

Meow zaddy 🔥 #mysuperstar #mixtapedroppinsoon A post shared by Kawahine Andrade (@kawa_xo) on Mar 31, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

And here are some photos of Andrade.

Waipio A post shared by Kawahine Andrade (@kawa_xo) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Take a ride with me? A post shared by Kawahine Andrade (@kawa_xo) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

Home sweet home. A post shared by Kawahine Andrade (@kawa_xo) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

KAT is winning both on and off the court.