Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is a lifelong Eagles fan, so it’s safe to say he’s still feeling pretty happy after watching his team emerge victorious in Super Bowl LII.

Towns was on the sideline for the big game at U.S. Bank Stadium, as he was a guest photographer for The Players’ Tribune. So he was able to have a great view of the action.

And with the Timberwolves having a big game coming up on Wednesday, when they’re set to square off against the Cavs, KAT will be wearing some custom Eagles-themed sneakers in the game, which you can see below.

Shoe customizer @Kickstradomis has made these shoes for Eagles fan @KarlTowns to wear against the Cavs tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/b64LtxDcxF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2018

Towns is clearly still in the victory spirit, and given that it was the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win in franchise history, it’s hard to blame him. Check out his reaction to the big win after the game was over, as he appeared to be pretty emotional watching the celebration at U.S. Bank Stadium.

KAT update: “I’ve never been so happy!” pic.twitter.com/3DzzatRMoH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

Towns has rocked custom shoes in games multiple times this season, but those are among the best.