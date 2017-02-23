Tigers veteran Justin Verlander is a creature of habit and has always stuck to a routine on days he pitches. On the other hand, his fiance, Kate Upton, is 24 years old and has needs.

Something has to give.

Upton appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, and took a question from a viewer that many in her situation wouldn’t have elected to answer. Upton, however, had no problem with it, and was fairly candid in responding to the question regarding what goes on in the bedroom the night before a start.

“There’s no sex before a game,” she said. “Absolutely none. And then, also what I just found out is, if he plays too well, there’s no sex after, either. He’s exhausted.”

“Kind of a buzzkill for me,” Upton said with a laugh.

Verlander once threw a 102.4 mph pitch in the 2011 playoffs, and now we know why—because he abstains from sex before games. It all makes sense now.

It’s one thing to say it, but props to him for being able to actually do it. Turning down Upton probably takes some serious restraint.