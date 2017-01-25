ESPN sportscaster Brent Musburger sort of helped make Katharine Webb famous, and she seems to be grateful for it.

Musberger will be retiring from sportscasting, and announced he will be calling his final game on Jan. 31.

Webb took to Twitter and paid homage to Musburger’s career, and acknowledged that his call in the 2013 national championship game helped her become famous.

Cheers Brent, you were good to me. https://t.co/GFYECtbdW2 — Katherine McCarron (@_KatherineWebb) January 25, 2017

In case you missed the creepy call, here it is.

Good to her, indeed. Webb became a viral sensation after that game.