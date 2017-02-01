Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard is the total package and can beat teams so many different ways. He’s a gritty defender, can drain a stepback jumper with ease and can also drive the lane.

Victor Oladipo was tasked with defending him in Tuesday night’s game, which isn’t a very fun assignment. Leonard made him look silly on one particular play, with a nasty crossover to shake the Thunder guard.

He then finished off the play by going up and under and flipping the ball up and in on a reverse layup, after being fouled.

Leonard vs Oladipo is a bit of a mismatch, and Kawhi exploited it on that play.