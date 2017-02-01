Quantcast
Kawhi Leonard crosses up Victor Oladipo, has sick finish (VIDEO)
February 1, 2017

Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard is the total package and can beat teams so many different ways. He’s a gritty defender, can drain a stepback jumper with ease and can also drive the lane.

Victor Oladipo was tasked with defending him in Tuesday night’s game, which isn’t a very fun assignment. Leonard made him look silly on one particular play, with a nasty crossover to shake the Thunder guard.

He then finished off the play by going up and under and flipping the ball up and in on a reverse layup, after being fouled.

Leonard vs Oladipo is a bit of a mismatch, and Kawhi exploited it on that play.