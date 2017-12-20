Now that Kawhi Leonard has returned to the court, brands have resumed running promotional ads and videos involving the Spurs star.

Some have been better than others, but the new Foot Locker X Jordan Brand ad video, which was released on Wednesday, is actually pretty great.

In it, Leonard dances on stage at an EDM concert, rocks out in the studio with Nipsey Hussle and destroys a board with his bare hand. You can watch him do those things in the video clip below.

The video was produced to promote the new Air Jordan 1s, which will be released next week.