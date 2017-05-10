Kawhi Leonard’s night was cut short in Game 5 of the team’s playoff series against the Rockets after he was forced to exit the game with an ankle injury.

Leonard stepped on James Harden’s foot after forcing the superstar to turn the ball over with an errant pass, and did not return to the game. As seen in the photo above, he was not happy about it.

Here’s the play that caused the injury.

Great play, but Kawhi twisted his left ankle on Harden's footpic.twitter.com/6dnvgln9Up — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 10, 2017

And in case you couldn’t see him roll his ankle, here’s a better view.

Ankle tweak for Kawhi, but didn't look too bad pic.twitter.com/1TjWnuJh0s — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 10, 2017

Leonard admitted his ankle is a “little sore” to reporters afterwards, but insisted he will play in Game 6 on Thursday night.

We expect to see the best two-way player in the NBA out there on Thursday, as the Spurs look to close out their series against the Rockets.