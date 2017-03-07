Kawhi Leonard’s incredible game against the Houston Rockets didn’t go unnoticed.
After putting himself firmly in the MVP discussion with 39 points, six rebounds, five assists and a game-sealing block in the final seconds of Monday night’s 112-110 victory, the San Antonio Spurs star was selected for a random drug test.
Leonard took a while to provide a sample because he was slightly dehydrated, according to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. And who could blame him after playing 39 minutes, including a 6.5-second sequence toward the end of the game that required tremendous hustle on his part.
After hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer to put the Spurs on top with 25.4 seconds remaining, Leonard blocked James Harden’s shot on the ensuing possession.
What a performance by the 25-year-old, who has now scored 30 points or more in four straight games for the Spurs.