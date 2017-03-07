Quantcast
Kawhi Leonard randomly drug-tested after MVP performance against Rockets
Posted by on March 7, 2017

Kawhi Leonard’s incredible game against the Houston Rockets didn’t go unnoticed.

After putting himself firmly in the MVP discussion with 39 points, six rebounds, five assists and a game-sealing block in the final seconds of Monday night’s 112-110 victory, the San Antonio Spurs star was selected for a random drug test.

Leonard took a while to provide a sample because he was slightly dehydrated, according to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. And who could blame him after playing 39 minutes, including a 6.5-second sequence toward the end of the game that required tremendous hustle on his part.

After hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer to put the Spurs on top with 25.4 seconds remaining, Leonard blocked James Harden’s shot on the ensuing possession.

What a performance by the 25-year-old, who has now scored 30 points or more in four straight games for the Spurs.