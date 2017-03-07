Kawhi Leonard’s incredible game against the Houston Rockets didn’t go unnoticed.

After putting himself firmly in the MVP discussion with 39 points, six rebounds, five assists and a game-sealing block in the final seconds of Monday night’s 112-110 victory, the San Antonio Spurs star was selected for a random drug test.

Kawhi has been selected for a random drug test, so he's quarantined while he's being tested. Not sure when we will get to interview him — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) March 7, 2017

Leonard took a while to provide a sample because he was slightly dehydrated, according to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. And who could blame him after playing 39 minutes, including a 6.5-second sequence toward the end of the game that required tremendous hustle on his part.

After hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer to put the Spurs on top with 25.4 seconds remaining, Leonard blocked James Harden’s shot on the ensuing possession.

So about that Kawhi Leonard guy…. pic.twitter.com/ZLg4ekd7mi — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 7, 2017

What a performance by the 25-year-old, who has now scored 30 points or more in four straight games for the Spurs.