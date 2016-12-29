San Diego Chargers receiver Keenan Allen isn’t playing this week against the Kansas City Chiefs, and that might be a good thing for cornerback Marcus Peters.

Allen put on a route-running clinic against Peters in Week 1, beating the two-time Pro Bowler for six catches and 63 yards in the first half before getting carted off with a season-ending knee injury. But before Allen left the game, there seemed to be a rivalry brewing between the two, as they were seen jawing at each other after almost every play.

With San Diego hosting Kansas City on Sunday, Allen decided to throw some shade Peters’ way on Twitter.

I know who happy I'm not playing this week! Haha #bum — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) December 29, 2016

Once Allen recovers and is ready to return to the field, this should be an entertaining matchup to watch next season. Allen is one of the top receivers in the division, possibly the league, and Peters is quickly becoming an elite corner.