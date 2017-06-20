SNY analyst Keith Hernandez might be issuing another apology for what he was caught saying on the air on Monday night.

It happened when Hernandez and his partner Gary Cohen were preparing to cut to commercials while calling Monday’s Mets-Dodgers game. They took a quick second to discuss how the Nationals had fared, since they play in the same division as the Mets.

Unfortunately for Hernandez, he didn’t know exactly when the broadcast was set to cut to commercials, and was off by about five seconds.

That short time allowed the cameras to pick up him talking about Tanner Roark — who got lit up for six runs in an inning — with Hernandez saying “Roark’s been getting his tits lit.”

Here’s what it sounded like:

Oops.