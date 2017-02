Weighing in at 333 pounds, Kelechi Osemele is no small guy, and he defied gravity on Monday.

Osemele was on vacation in Queenstown, New Zealand, where he visited the famous Nevis Swing. In case you don’t know, it’s over 500 feet high, so there’s a long way from top to bottom.

Rather than jumping off it like most people, though, Osemele went big and backflipped off it.

Just did a backflip off the highest swing in the WORLD!!!!!!! 🌏😜Crazy!!! #LivingLife #DoItForTheGram #YoungAndReckless #SavageLife #AdrenalineRush 💯 A post shared by Kelechi Osemele (@k.o.seven0) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Pretty nice display of athleticism right there by the big guy.