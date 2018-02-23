Wizards guard Kelly Oubre Jr. resorted to using an unorthodox method in an attempt to slow down one of his opponents in Thursday’s game against the Cavs.

It happened when Jordan Clarkson was bringing the ball up the court on one particular play, with Oubre seen reaching down to untie Rodney Hood’s sneakers.

The Quicken Loans Arena video board was actually the first to show the incident, and a video of it ran in the third quarter of the game.

The Cavs’ video board caught Kelly Oubre Jr. trying to untie Rodney Hood’s sneakers during a dead ball pic.twitter.com/lGIIPGnuGK — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 23, 2018

Here’s a clip of the video — in which Oubre is clearly seen untying Hood’s sneakers — that was shown during the game.

Kelly Oubre untied Rodney Hood's shoes? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Bc8uJQQvbJ — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 23, 2018

Hood was asked about the incident after the game, and he did confirm that Oubre untied his shoes, but added that he didn’t notice until he began running.

Rodney Hood believes the All-Star break hindered what #Cavs were doing. Also addressed Kelly Oubre untying his shoe in tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/FMFyB5iySN — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) February 23, 2018

Oubre probably should’ve picked a better option to get under Hood’s skin, as untying a player’s sneakers could be considered a bush league move.