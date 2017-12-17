Wizards guard Kelly Oubre showed off his athleticism in Sunday’s game against the Cavs, but not in the way that you might expect.

It happened in the first quarter of the game, when Oubre ran into J.R. Smith on a hard screen, which didn’t go over well with the Cavs guard. Smith shoved Oubre to the floor in response, but the Wizards guard somehow managed to cushion the fall by doing push-ups, which no one expected.

Kelly Oubre does some pushups after he ran into JR Smith & JR sent him to the floor pic.twitter.com/IJ5IUPL5Uu — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 17, 2017

Smith was hit with a technical foul, while Oubre was called for a personal foul, which is what resulted from that odd sequence of events.