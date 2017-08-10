Kelvin Benjamin may have had a disappointing 2016 season production-wise, but it looks like he’s set to bounce back in 2017.

A slimmed-down version of Benjamin shows he’s clearly lost at least 20 pounds, and that he appears faster.

We also learned he can also still go up and grab the football during Wednesday night’s game, which he did, beating Johnathan Joseph for the 23-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the exhibition matchup.

Crazy touchdown catches are BACK! That's how you go up and get it, @kelvinbenjamin.#HOUvsCAR pic.twitter.com/hpBzCnK8p6 — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2017

Benjamin made Derek Anderson look good — certainly no easy task.