Kemba Walker put the moves on Derrick Rose in Friday night’s game, showing off his sick handles in the process.

Walker made it look like he was going to drive the lane, but used a stepback move to get some separation from Rose. The Knicks point guard saw his knee nearly buckle, which was a tense moment, but ended up OK.

Careful with that man’s knees, Kemba! pic.twitter.com/mdPEq9kg4G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2017

Rose did do a nice job of recovering, but that move was nasty.