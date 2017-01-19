While Kyrie Irving might draw all the attention for having the best dribbling skills in the NBA, we’d be remiss to leave Kemba Walker out of this discussion.

Irving dribbled his way out of trouble on Wednesday night, when it looked like he would surely be trapped in the corner.

That’s not what happened. Instead, he just shortened his dribble a bit to confuse and dribble around a defender, then juked another one. He then calmly found Roy Hibbert for the wide-open jumper, which he drained.

Kemba dancin' on the competition 💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/4jhTcyGKcK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2017

Walker could’ve been selfish to force a shot attempt afterward in trying to finish the play, but instead hooked up his teammate with an easy look.