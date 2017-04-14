It’s been a pretty good year for Ken Griffey Jr.

The greatest player in the history of the Seattle Mariners franchise was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year, and now he’s been immortalized outside of Safeco Field.

The corner of Edgar & Dave will always be home to Ken Griffey Jr. First look at his statue—now outside @SafecoField. pic.twitter.com/vplUcw46nx — Mariners (@Mariners) April 13, 2017

As you can see, the statue is a prominent location, and sits on the corner of Edgar Martinez Drive and Dave Niehaus Way. The reason the statue was unveiled in a ceremony today is because the team is off until Friday.

Griffey spoke at the ceremony, and here are some highlights.

Junior: "It's not just me that did this, it's these guys behind me. Without those guys pushing me day in & day out, there wouldn't be this." — Mariners (@Mariners) April 13, 2017

Mariners President Kevin Mather—"Today, we finally have the perfect piece (at @SafecoField) that will welcome fans for generations to come." — Mariners (@Mariners) April 13, 2017

That’s one of the more prominent sports statues we’ve seen. Great work by the Mariners getting that done.