It’s been a pretty good year for Ken Griffey Jr.
The greatest player in the history of the Seattle Mariners franchise was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year, and now he’s been immortalized outside of Safeco Field.
As you can see, the statue is a prominent location, and sits on the corner of Edgar Martinez Drive and Dave Niehaus Way. The reason the statue was unveiled in a ceremony today is because the team is off until Friday.
Griffey spoke at the ceremony, and here are some highlights.
That’s one of the more prominent sports statues we’ve seen. Great work by the Mariners getting that done.