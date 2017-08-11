It didn’t take long for the cast of Saturday Night Live to troll LaVar Ball, who, at times, makes that task quite easy to accomplish.

On Thursday night’s edition of Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update, Kenan Thompson impersonated LaVar Ball, and did a pretty good job of it.

Thompson — in Ball’s persona — bragged about being able to beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one.

“You’re damn right,” he said. “While wearing a beekeeper suit and wearing Hamburger Helper gloves.

And then he went in on Ball’s look-at-me shtick.

“Look at me! I am eight feet tall! I can jump 20 feet high! I once jumped over a Super Target! This past Thanksgiving, I ate 100 turkeys!”

Well done.