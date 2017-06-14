When Kendall Wright and the Titans parted ways during the offseason, he might as well have said “It’s not me. It’s you.”

Wright caught a career-low 29 passes last season, and the new Bears receiver says it was the Titans’ fault.

“What motivates me the most is I was probably the best receiver on the Titans roster last year and I was playing like 10 plays a game,” Wright told the Bear Report on Scout.com.

The Titans drafted Wright with the 20th overall pick in 2012 and he caught a career-high 94 passes for 1,079 yards in 2013. Those numbers dipped to 57 and 715 in 2014 and 36 and 408 in 2015. His 29 catches went for 416 yards last year.

Wright’s 2016 season got off to a late start because of a hamstring injury. He made his debut in Week 4, and more than a quarter of his catches came in Week 6, when he caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 28-26 win over the Browns. He wasn’t targeted more than six times in any game after that, but he was on the field for more than 10 snaps in all 11 games he played.

When asked why he was used so sparingly, even though it wasn’t as sparingly as he estimated, Wright said. “That’s a question I can’t (answer). Ask them. They’ll feel it after this year.”

If it turns out that the Titans regret letting Wright get away, it won’t be because he torches them in a game anytime soon. The Bears and Titans won’t play again until 2020. The Titans played at Chicago last year and, oddly enough, Wright played his fewest snaps in any game (16) and wasn’t targeted.

The 27-year-old Wright was signed to a one-year contract. So if he’s still going to be around for a revenge game against the Titans, he’ll have to earn it.