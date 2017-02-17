Count veteran big man Kendrick Perkins as one who thinks Kevin Durant could make a return to the Oklahoma City Thunder sooner or later.

Durant fled Oklahoma City to join the Golden State Warriors and figures to stick around for quite a long time. But with LeBron James returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers and winning a title, some have started to wonder if Durant might follow a similar trajectory.

Perkins seems to think so, as captured by The Oklahoman‘s Darnell Mayberry and Brett Dawson:

I was. I was surprised. I thought maybe if he would have left, I thought he probably would have ended up back in D.C. or maybe even with the Spurs. That move, it surprised me just like it surprised everybody else. But like Kevin said – when I talked to him, he said he made a decision that made him happy. Obviously the Golden State Warriors must have made him feel wanted, like they wanted him. They must have done a hell of a job recruiting him and he just made a decision for himself. But I wouldn’t be surprised if he be back here in the near future.

Granted, Perkins doesn’t have an accurate crystal ball, especially given his comments about where he thought Durant would go in the first place.

Still, it is clear Perkins remains in contact with Durant and has a general sense of his thoughts and plans. He also goes on to mention the perceived beef between Durant and Russell Westbrook isn’t what it seems.

For those who want to see the Thunder contending again, hope of a Durant homecoming hasn’t died yet.