Former Seahawks safety Kenny Easley delivered a powerful, moving speech after being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton on Saturday.

Easley covered many different topics, including his upbringing, career path, youth football league and, most importantly, social justice.

He made a point to say that “all lives matter,” but, specifically indicated that “black lives matter,” and put a lot of emphasis on it.

“Please allow me this opportunity and this moment for a very serious message for which I feel very strongly about,” Easley said. “Black lives do matter and all lives, matter too. But the carnage affecting young black men today from random violence to police shootings across this nation, has to stop.”

He didn’t stop there, either.

“We’ve got to stand up as a country, as black Americans, and fight the good fight to protect our youth and our American constitutional right not to die while driving or walking the streets black in America,” Easley remarked. “It has to stop and we can do it.”

Whether you agree with Easley’s stance or not, that time at the podium was his and he had the floor. It was a bit surprising that he went that route — rather than focusing on his time leading up to and playing in the NFL — but he certainly had the right to discuss whatever he deemed necessary.