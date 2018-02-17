A Kentucky fan is now $10,000 richer after taking full advantage of a great opportunity during Saturday’s game at Rupp Arena.

The fan was presented with the chance to attempt a half-court shot during a stoppage of play in the game between Alabama and Kentucky. If he were to make it, then he would win $10,000.

Spoiler alert: He delivered. The man took a step toward the basket and then calmly released the ball, which went through the basket — nothing but net.

The fan’s reaction was priceless, and he seemed to be quite happy about it afterward.

This guy just made a Halfcourt shot for $10,000 pic.twitter.com/dyRKPaA3q0 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 17, 2018

That’s cause for celebration, and it’s likely that the fan did exactly that after sinking the big shot.