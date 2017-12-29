The Music City Bowl featured some questionable calls by the officials, but none of them were worse than the one that resulted in Kentucky running back Benny Snell getting ejected from the game.

Snell was ejected for making contact with an official in the second quarter of the game, but it appeared as if the referee initiated it. The Kentucky running back was on the ground at the end of a play after being gang tackled, and the referee reached his hands out to help Snell up. The sophomore running back refused the help by pushing the official’s hands away, which resulted in a flag being thrown for unsportsmanlike conduct. He was also ejected from the game for making contact with an official.

This is how Benny Snell got ejected pic.twitter.com/twelmXwYde — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) December 29, 2017

It was a tough break for Kentucky, as Snell is the team’s best offensive weapon. The call was questionable at best, and marked the first time we’ve ever seen a college football player ejected for refusing help from an official.