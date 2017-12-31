Things got chippy on the field late in Sunday’s divisional matchup between the Bills and Dolphins.

It happened in the fourth quarter of the game, with the Dolphins faced with a first-and-goal situation from the one-yard line. Quarterback David Fales pitched the ball to wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who attempted to fight his way into the end zone, and was able to do so. There was a lot of physicality going on during the play, though, and it continued afterwards, when a skirmish eventually broke out. Landry escalated tensions when he headbutted Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer, and that’s when things got ugly.

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake even ended up emerging from the skirmish with a Bills helmet, which he then threw — quite far, actually.

Kenyan Drake has lost his mind, throws a #Bills helmet to midfield. pic.twitter.com/DCEGQTDh08 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2018

Drake also slapped a teammate on the sideline afterward.

Kenyan Drake slapping Walt Aikens away pic.twitter.com/abKcT4efhJ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 1, 2018

Both Drake and Landry were ejected from the game, during that ugly sequence of events.