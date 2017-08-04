The combination of Blaine Gabbert and Kerwynn Williams helped deliver the first touchdown of the 2017 NFL preseason to viewers, and also gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game.

Gabbert looked sharp and went three-for-three on the team’s opening drive of the game, racking up 57 yards.

And with the Cardinals doing most of their damage through the air on the drive, Williams finished it off. Faced with a second-and-goal situation on the five-yard line, Williams received a handoff, bounced it outside and found the end zone for the first score of the summer so far.

There’ll be plenty more of that to come.