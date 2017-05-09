Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, even when they were at odds with each other, seemed to both agree that it was the media that made their feud worse than it was.

At the time, that seemed like more of a reason to downplay the situation and avoid answering questions about it, but maybe there’s more truth to it than we were first led to believe.

Former teammate Kendrick Perkins speaks to both Westbrook and Durant, and is still close to KD, as the two exchange texts from time to time. And Perkins — while appearing on Kevin Garnett’s “Area 21” on Monday night — dropped a bomb scoop that no one in the media had even hinted at. Perkins revealed that Durant and Westbrook are talking again, and here’s how it went down.

“I think the night that Russ actually broke the record, I had texted KD the next day, and he was talking about something,” Perkins said. “He sent me a text and was like, ‘Hey man, me and Russ had a nice conversation yesterday.’ The media don’t even know nothing about it. But I just let it be known that they back on talking terms, you know what I mean.”

Kendrick Perkins casually letting hoops world know that Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook are back on speaking terms pic.twitter.com/H5dFmLTleA — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 9, 2017

Perkins sort of volunteered that piece of information, out of nowhere, and we have to imagine that Durant isn’t thrilled that it’s now public, especially with the playoffs still going on. The Warriors don’t need any distractions as they head into the Western Conference Finals, following their sweep of the Jazz.