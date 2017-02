Kevin Durant made his triumphant return to Oklahoma City on Saturday night, and the game more than lived up to the hype. It’s clear that the Warriors and Thunder do not like each other, and the matchup has now become a rivalry.

Durant was showered with boos before the game by Thunder fans, and here’s what the scene sounded like:

Oklahoma City fans serenade Kevin Durant with boos as he takes the floor for final pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/4ZiMzD7W4V — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 12, 2017

KD dropped 34 points in the 130-114 win, so it’s clear he wasn’t phased by the boo birds.