Carmelo Anthony hasn’t been known to get into it with members of the opposing team, at least not during the last few seasons, but he and Kevin Durant found themselves in a heated altercation during Saturday’s game.

The Warriors and Thunder have become rivals since Durant took his talents to the Bay Area, which has led to some animosity during recent contests.

Saturday’s game was no different, as Durant and Anthony got tangled up during a play, with the Warriors forward grabbing his counterpart’s arm and tossing it aside. Anthony then shoved Durant in retaliation, which led to the two having some words face-to-face.

Kevin Durant was about to snuff Melo for shoving him pic.twitter.com/uHXAgvjQXu — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 25, 2018

The two were eventually separated by officials, and double-technicals were issued to them.