Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook both have their own signature ways of dealing with the media, with each player taking a distinctly different approach.

But that wasn’t always the case.

Earlier in their careers, when the two were teammates, they took fairly passive approaches when speaking to reporters, and said just enough to get by, without revealing much of anything. They didn’t go full Bill Belichick, but they were up there.

Now that they’re older, and veterans in the league, things are a bit different. Durant has been much more outspoken and has provided us with some strong takes on various issues (like resting players), and Westbrook gives cryptic responses that can mean 100 different things, or can mean nothing. Both know exactly what they’re doing, as far as making headlines go.

Durant was in the news on Friday, and shared a bold claim that probably won’t go over well with reporters. He came out and said the media is to blame for his beef with Russell Westbrook, which seems a bit ridiculous, and that’s why you need to head over to NESN and check out the full story.

