Despite their differences, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook still have respect for each other’s game.

After Westbrook took home the MVP award on Monday night, Durant congratulated his former teammate via his YouTube page:

“Huge congrats to Russell Westbrook on MVP, that boy went out there and was a created player on 2k all year, F***in balled out. Gotta respect it!”

In the message, Durant also claims he called Westbrook’s MVP season years ago.

Since Durant left for the Golden State Warriors last summer, things between he and Westbrook have been awkward, to say the least. They ignored each other for most of All-Star weekend, denied on-court exchanges they had during games, and were supposedly not on speaking terms at one point. But Durant showing love to Westbrook could be a turning point for their relationship. They say time heals everything, and that might be just what the two need before they can be friends again.