Kevin Durant 2.0 — the Warriors version — has no problem voicing his opinion when he feels he’s been wronged, by another player or the officials. That was on full display during Friday night’s game against the Magic.

KD drained a floater in the fourth quarter of the game, and appeared to draw some contact as well, but didn’t get the foul call. He let an official know about it, which got him a technical. Durant continued with some NSFW language, which drew another one, and an automatic ejection.

KD didn’t really seem to care all that much. The Warriors were blowing out their opponent at the time, and Durant was able to get a head start on a shower.