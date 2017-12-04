Kevin Durant got into it with DeMarcus Cousins during Monday’s game, and he’s now earned an ejection for the second time in less than a week.

It happened with roughly one minute remaining in the game, when Cousins and Durant bumped into one another and then began jawing back and forth, which caused a skirmish to erupt.

The jawing continued, and things nearly got ugly when Durant made his way back over to Cousins, even after players and officials attempted to separate them.

DURANT VS. BOOGIE 😡😡😡 Everyone get off the damn court LET THEM DANCE pic.twitter.com/Xi1LNVv5OK — Synchrowob (@World_Wide_Wob) December 5, 2017

Both players were ejected as a result of their actions, which is nothing new for Cousins. Durant, however, is beginning to develop a reputation for getting into heated altercations with players and officials as well.