This is the second season in which Thunder fans are watching Kevin Durant suit up for an opposing team, and that short amount of time hasn’t been enough to heal the wound left from him departing for the Bay Area.

Durant and the Warriors are set to square off against the Thunder for the first time this season on Wednesday, and the anticipation is already building for the game at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

And while Durant will likely hear plenty of boos from Thunder fans, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be able to get in his head. KD spoke to reporters on Tuesday and downplayed the effect the crowd will have on his play on the court.

“It’s just a regular game for me now,” Durant said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I learned how to tune out the crowd, I learned how to tune out the bulls— and just play and just keep it at basketball. I’ll be alright.”

Kevin Durant downplaying the Warriors-Thunder game in OKC tomorrow: "Just a regular game for me now. I learned how to tune out the crowd." pic.twitter.com/bKhqjT9JWw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 21, 2017

Fans are known to hold grudges, but most players, on the other hand, have a short memory. We expect Wednesday’s game to be business as usual, with Durant likely turning in a solid performance against his former team.