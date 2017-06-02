Rihanna did her best to heckle Kevin Durant and the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, but even she couldn’t help the Cavs, who got blown out and lost by 22 points.

She certainly made her presence felt while seated courtside, and appeared to yell at Durant while he was shooting free throws in the second half. He drained them anyway, so Rihanna’s effort meant nothing.

Durant got her back by making a three-pointer right in front of her, and then turned around to give her an epic staredown. KD downplayed the incident after the game, and said his staredown wasn’t intentional. In fact, he added that he wanted to marry Rihanna when he was younger.

