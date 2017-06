A hot mic picked up Kevin Durant’s awesome display of emotion after the Warriors defeated the Cavs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Just moments after the game was in the books, Durant and Curry began celebrating on the court, with KD providing a NSFW outburst.

“Yeah, mothaf-ckas!” he exclaimed, in jubilation.

Warriors fans likely echoed that very sentiment at that time, as the team has now won titles in two of the past three seasons.