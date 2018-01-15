LeBron James made a business decision when he saw Kevin Durant approaching during Monday night’s game, and was probably smart to do so.

The Warriors had a two-on-one opportunity after a steal, with James serving as the lone man back on defense. Durant came flying down the lane with the ball — determined to score.

James knows what Durant is capable of, so he elected to just move out of KD’s way. Durant then threw down a powerful dunk.

LeBron did not want to end up on KD's poster pic.twitter.com/honP88Y7kZ — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 16, 2018

It’s hard to fault James for getting out of the way of that freight train.